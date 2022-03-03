WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Improving the quality of lives throughout the community through education, financial stability and health – that’s been the mission of North Texas Area United Way for 100 years now.

To celebrate a successful century, a ribbon cutting was held at the Museum of North Texas History Thursday morning where a new exhibit honoring the North Texas Area United Way was introduced to the public.

Those visiting the exhibit will find old memorabilia as well as pictures of the pioneers of the North Texas Area United Way.

Executive Director for the nonprofit, Carol Marlar, said United Way has lasted this long due to the amount of community support over the years.

“We’re just so appreciative of the community and the support that we’ve had through the years, and we look forward to another 100 years,” Marlar said.

This exhibit will be up throughout the month of March, and this is only the first event to kick off the United Way’s 100-year anniversary.

The next event will be Tuesday, March 8, at the Work Services Corporation. From noon to 1 p.m., the community can learn more about the programs United Way provides to the community.

