North Texas Area United Way hosts online fundraiser for local nonprofits

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — North Texas Area United Way is preparing for its online fundraiser on Feb. 4.

Change for Change is a virtual event where attendees can enjoy food, music and interact with attendees all from home. Once a ticket has been purchased, attendees will receive a BiteSquad gift card to order food from home.

During the event, attendees will have a chance to speak with each other and hear stories from funded partners like Child Care Partners, Boys and Girls clubs and Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

“With everything kind of moving to virtual, trying to get creative honestly in the way that we’re fundraising, it makes it a little bit more difficult. But we are still trying to power through that and do the best that we can that way,” North Texas Area United Way Director of Resource Development Dierrica Smith said.

Tickets are $25.

Attendees that buy tickets outside of Wichita Falls will have to pick up their food. All proceeds will go to 15 funded partners of United Way.