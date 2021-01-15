North Texas Area United Way presents Change for Change

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — North Texas Area United Way is excited to host its first-ever virtual event “Change for Change.”

Change for Change will be an interactive event consisting of impact stories, music, and a meal.

Attendees can expect to kick back with a blanket, mingle with others through the Lunchpool virtual platform, enjoy a meal of their choice through BiteSquad and listen to soothing sounds and colorful lyrics from the lead singer of Bowling for Soup, Jaret Reddick.

Bowling for Soup was formed in Wichita Falls in 1994 and are most famously known

for their songs 1985, Girl All the Bad Guys Want and Today is Gonna be a Great Day also

known as the theme song for Disney Channel’s cartoon Phineas and Ferb.

Tickets are $25 for one person and $40 for a couple. Tickets can be purchased at ntauw.org by

clicking on the image that says “Change for Change” Tickets include entry fee, performances, and food.

“We are excited to provide a safe yet interactive event for our community. COVID-19 caused

several fundraisers and in-person events to be canceled, leaving gaps in finances for

numerous organizations. Because of our sponsors Patterson Auto, Texoma Community Credit

Union, Prothro Blair Financial and Business Solutions Technology group we are able to funnel

all of the proceeds to our 15 funded partners.” Carol Marlar, Executive Director, said.

All proceeds from the event benefit our 15 funded partners: Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls,

Child Care Partners, Communities in Schools, Helen Farabee Centers, Iowa Park Recreational

Activity Center, Southside Youth Senter, YMCA of Wichita Falls, Catholic Charities, Wichita

Adult Literacy Council, Senior Citizens Activity Center of Burkburnett, THE Kitchen, Big

Brothers Big Sisters, Habitat for Humanity, Teen Court of Wichita County, and Zavala Hispanic

Cultural Initiative