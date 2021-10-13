North Texas Area United Way receives $35,000 check from United Market Street

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — North Texas Area United Way received quite a donation from United Market Street on Wednesday morning, October 13.

United Way plays a crucial role in helping local area non-profits thrive, and to help out those non-profits even more, the North Texas branch received a check from United Market Street for $35,000.

In total, United Market Street raised half a million dollars that will benefit 28 United Way branches.

The money was raised through the Jacky Pierce Charity Classic, a charity golf tournament. The proceeds raised will go a long way in helping its partners.

“And those partners do everything from meals on wheels for people who are unable to get out and go somewhere to get a meal themselves, to after school programs for children to child care,” Executive Director for North Texas Area United Way, Carol Marlar said.

Since 1991, the Jacky Pierce Charity Classic has raised more than five million dollars that go towards United Way and its mission.