North Texas Area United Way receives grants from several corporations to aid in COVID-19 Relief Efforts.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The North Texas Area United Way announced it received grants

from the Truist Foundation, Wells Fargo and United Way Worldwide to aid in COVID-19 relief for

individuals and non-profits.



Due to grants received from Wells Fargo and the Truist Foundation, the NTAUW joined forces

with the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation to offer grants to nonprofits in the

community. These funds will allow organizations to help individuals affected by the COVID-19

pandemic.

The NTAUW also received funds through United Way Worldwide targeted specifically for individuals requiring assistance with rent or mortgage payments, transportation, childcare, etc. due to the COVID-19 crisis. These funds will be administered by our funded partners Catholic Charities

and the Burkburnett Senior Citizens Center.



The North Texas Area United Way Executive Director Carol Marlar said “We are so grateful for these funds. During this time of uncertainty and sadness, we are heartened by the generosity of many. We are truly blessed to be able to share them with our community.”