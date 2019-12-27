North Texas Food Pantry officials left with broken van after alleged theft

The North Texas Food Pantry director John McGee said when he got in their van Thursday morning, it sounded very loud and he knew something was wrong.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texoma nonprofit is trying to figure out who stole a key part of their only mode of transportation to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

He quickly discovered someone had cut out the catalytic converter out of the vehicle.

The van was parked in a lot next to the Pantry, under a light, where they thought it was safe.

They have filed a police report with the Wichita Falls Police Department.

When one of the volunteers took to social media about the incident, repair shop, Miller’s Muffler Shop volunteered to fix it for free.

“Somebody needed the money more than we did, or at least they felt they did,” McGee said. “It really impedes our services here, we distribute food to people who are food insecure and approximately 500 or so a week.”

Thursday night, McGee is putting the van behind a gate hoping this doesn’t happen again.

He said he also heard a local church had two of the converters stolen over the weekend.