North Texas Legends 2019: Honoring Ms. Arthur “Bea” Beatrice Williams

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Museum of North Texas History announces the North Texas Legends honoree for 2019 is Ms. Arthur “Bea” Beatrice Williams.

This year the museum will celebrate the contributions of Ms. Arthur "Bea" Beatrice Williams.

The event will be Tuesday, October 15 and will take place at the Forum, 2120 Speedway, Wichita Falls, Texas. Social hour starts at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50 each or $45 for museum members. A table of eight can be purchased for $360.

