WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — KFDX wants to thank all of you for your support for Thursday night’s North Texas Rehab Auction.

We raised $47,467, a new record beating last year’s record of $40,800.

The money raised helps clients at the North Texas Rehabilitation Center.

The auction helps continue services like occupational and physical therapy, as well as speech and language services.