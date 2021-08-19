North Texas Rehab Auction airs on KFDX Thursday night

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The North Texas Rehab Auction will be televised on KFDX on Thursday, August 18, 2021, starting at 7 p.m.

There are over 90 items up on the auction block Thursday.

Primetime programming that was set to air from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on NBC will be taped and played at 1 a.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021.

In 1992, KFDX developed the Television Auction to compliment North Texas Rehab’s highly successful “Cattleman’s Auction”.

The Television Auction is fun, and a great way to support one of our area’s finest resources, the North Texas Rehab Center.

Here’s how the auction works: KFDX operates 4 “bid boards” each hour, with one of our main anchors responsible for each board. The items are highlighted several times per hour, as we rotate from board to board.

KFDX also produces informational updates, which allow us to tell the great story of the work done at The Rehab Center.

Each hour, the bid boards are changed out, with the top bidder capturing the item(s) they bid on. The auction airs from 7 p.m. -10 p.m., so viewers have the opportunity to bid on all the great items. All auction proceeds go to North Texas Rehab Center.