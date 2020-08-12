North Texas Rehab Center TV Auction right around the corner

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The North Texas Rehab Center’s annual tv auction is just days away, giving you the chance to help raise money for the non-profit.

“We’ve got the stuff, now we need the buyers and it makes our world go round,” president and CEO Mike Castles said.

But like so many events this year, the auciton will look a little different than in years past.

Occupational therapist Tiana Brown sees all the good the center does daily, and although it’s not what she was initially expecting she’s ready to help make a difference.

“I was expecting Vanna, but got telethon so,” Brown said while chuckling. “But exciting either way.”

The auction raises money to help children and adults overcome disabilities, reach their goals and improve their quality of life.

So thursday night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., you can hear some stories and bid on some prizes.

“You get a feel of some of the stories, the clients stories that we show, then get into the competitive spirit and try to buy something,” Castles said.

You can get a preview of the items on the front page of Texoma’s Homepage or by searching “tv auction”.

So, Castles emphasized the importance of the auction this year.

“When we’ve lost our two major fundraisers, this is a huge piece of the puzzle to finish our fiscal year with and allow us to do what we do,” Castles said.

Brown connects with patients daily over the vital assistance the North Texas Rehab Center provides to each person that walks through the door.

“They tell you their story, they tell you ‘hey I couldn’t have gotten this therapy if it wasn’t for North Texas Rehab Center, if it was anyone else, I probably wouldn’t have access to this care,” Brown said.

To find a full list of items that you can bid from home, just click here!