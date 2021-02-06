North Texas State Hospital administers second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many community members have received their second vaccine dose at the North Texas State Hospital.

It was a big day for more than one thousand people who received the dose.

People like David Hudson and Carolyn and Joe Muprhy received their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, joining the more than 700,000 Texans with two doses.

“Looking forward to it. I was excited to get the first dose, i’m even more excited to get the second dose. So yea excited,” Hudson said.

The state hospital previously served as a vaccination site on Jan. 16.

“We’re beginning to think that maybe things are gonna get a little bit more back to normal. Enjoy more of what we used to enjoy,” Carolyn Murphy said.

“And at our age we feel a little more secure,” Joe Murphy said.

The people from that clinic are getting their second dose at this clinic.

And with a gym full of chairs anticipating large crowds, hospital officials said they are pleased to not have anyone in those chairs.

“I’ve been impressed at how quickly people have been willing to help and how many have come out and it just been a joy honestly to take part in this. People that come from the community are so grateful and thankful and appreciative of the opportunity to get a vaccine,” Bethany Hughes, North Texas State Hospital medical director, said. “We’re smiling all day telling people it’s good to see them and we’re happy. It’s a very fulfilling way to spend a Saturday.”

Hudson and the murphy’s both say they took precautions against the virus before they were vaccinated, and they will continue to do so now.

“This dose that I’ve gotten, the Pfizer, it’s pretty good. And I haven’t had any issues with it but I’m still gonna be cautious at least for a while,” Hudson said.

“We’re gonna continue to wear our masks. Just stay safe,” Joe Murphy said.

“Protect everybody else so now the younger generation can get their shots also,” Carolyn Murphy said.

Protecting self and others has been the main goal during the pandemic as the vaccine provides a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We’ve had the masks and the social distancing which are still incredibly important. But now we have something where we can kind of start to get in front of this virus that we’ve been concerned with for over a year now,” Hughes said.

Hughes also said they have been vaccinating staff and patients since mid-December.

That experience helped them make today a smooth process.