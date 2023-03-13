WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re looking for a new job, both the Wichita Falls and Vernon North Texas State Hospital campuses are hiring.

It’s no secret that the pandemic heavily impacted the workforce and among the industries still picking up the pieces are those in healthcare.

“A hospital, like other types of businesses, has to have the people you need to operate. So as our number of vacancies increase, we had to take beds offline in order to be able to deliver services safely,” Hospital Superintendent Jim Smith said.

And those in the mental healthcare realm of things are among those still trying to get employees through their doors. It’s a problem that Smith is trying to overcome through an upcoming job fair, and they have roles for everyone.

“We have openings in our carpenter shop, our laundry, our food service, our maintenance operations. We also have jobs open in our clinical areas such as psychiatric nurse positions all the way through LVNs,” Smith said.

There are more than 150 jobs open at the Wichita Falls campus, and more than 300 out in Vernon. Smith said starting a career here is rewarding in more ways than one, and encourages folks to learn more.

“I think more and more people are aware of what we do and how valuable our services are but there are still people who their perception of our work is based on old stigmas,” Smith said.

So if you’re interested, go on out to the job fair.

“What I really love is when the people that are entrusted to our care get better. I like to tell my staff we’re not just in the second chance business but in the third and the fourth and the fifth and so on chance business,” Smith adds.

It could be what you’re looking for!

The job fair will take place Tuesday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wichita Falls campus located at 6515 Kemp Boulevard.

Applicants should bring approved I-9 documentation such as a valid driver’s license/ID, Social Security card, birth certificate, passport, or permanent resident card.