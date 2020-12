Related Content Comanche County Memorial Hospital administers first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The North Texas State Hospital in Wichita Falls received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine and are now vaccinating staff.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic non-essential visitors are still not permitted at the hospital, but staff were able to capture video of the vaccine’s arrival.