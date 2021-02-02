North Texas State Hospital to host COVID-19 vaccine second dose clinic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The North Texas State Hospital will be hosting its second dose vaccination clinic this Saturday, February 6, officials with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District announced Tuesday.

The clinic is only for individuals who received their first dose at the North Texas State Hospital on Saturday, January 16.

For individuals who received the first dose on January 16, their appointment time for the second dose is the exact same time as it was on January 16.

The Health District will not call to schedule appointments. Individuals will need to bring their vaccination card to the clinic.

The Health District asks the public to please make sure you are available for your second dose vaccine.

There will be no makeup days and appointment times are unable to be changed.

View the full press release from the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District here.