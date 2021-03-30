North Texas Workforce Solutions holds virtual job fair

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KAUZ) — Workforce Solutions North Texas has an opportunity for job seekers right from the comfort of their homes.





Starting Monday, March 29, 2021, until Friday, April 2, 2021, for three hours an WSNTX virtual job fair will highlight different industries.

From healthcare and manufacturing, to state jobs and retail and hospitality, there’s no shortage of choices for employment.

More than 40 employers have registered and will be ready to hire.

This job fair is provided at no cost to job seekers. Registration is open currently open at the WSNTX website.