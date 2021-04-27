Northbound I-44 in Burk shut down while multiple agencies respond to wreck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The northbound lane of Interstate 44 in Burkburnett is currently closed as multiple agencies respond to a wreck Tuesday afternoon.

The Burkburnett Police Department, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Burkburnett Fire Department, Highway Patrol and EMS responded to the wreck.

According to our crew on the scene, at least one motorcycle was involved in the wreck.

Authorities reported AirEvac was called to the scene. The number of people injured and the extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

Our crew is on the scene and working to gather more information.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest updates on this story and traffic conditions.