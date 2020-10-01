Northside ISD closed until October 5 after student tests positive for COVID-19

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Northside Independent School District has dismissed students from school until October 5 after a student in the district tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents, staff, and community members of Northside ISD, Principal Benny Barnett said the school will be deep cleaned during the dismissal from school before students return.

Barnett said the privacy of the person involved must be protected, but believes it best to communicate transparently.

Barnett said no other student or staff member is believed to have been in direct contact with the positive COVID-19 case.

Additionally, Northside’s football game scheduled to be played against Forestburg Friday, October 2 has been canceled.

Please find the full letter from Barnett below: