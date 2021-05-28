Northwest Texas Council Boy Scouts of America to host golf tournament fundraiser

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Northwest Texas Council (NWTC) Boy Scouts of America will host their annual Golf Tournament fundraiser on Friday, June 4, 2021, at The Champions Course at Weeks Park.

Lunch and registration for the event begins at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

All proceeds from the fundraiser go towards the Scouting program. Player registration and/or hole sponsorship can provide camp scholarships for at-risk youth, provide guidance in leadership

development, build confidence and create adventures of a lifetime for local youth.

The NWTC is still accepting players and teams for the tournament, as well as Hole Sponsors.

For more information on this organization or how to register visit www.nwtcbsa.org or call the local

Scout Office at 940-696-2735.