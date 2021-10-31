Not much change in gas prices around Texoma as October ends

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — As October ends, there has been no significant change in gas prices around Texoma.

Texas gas prices have significantly risen from the end of September to the end of October. According to AAA, Texas drivers were paying an average of $2.82 per gallon at the end of September. As October ends, the average price in Texas is $3.05.

Drivers in El Paso are paying the most at the pump at an average of $3.39 per gallon. Drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at the pump at an average of $2.91 per gallon.

In Wichita Falls, the average price is $3.04

Here’s a look at counties in Texoma:

County Gas Price Archer $3.16 Baylor $3.20 Clay $3.18 Foard $3.20 Hardeman $3.07 Montague $3.14 Throckmorton $3.25 Wichita $3.01 Wilbarger $3.02 Young $3.08 Average $3.13 Source: gasprices.aaa.com Disclaimer: Gas prices were rounded up to nearest hundredth

According to AAA, the national average price is $3.40 to close out October. Up 21 cents from a month ago.

In a report from AAA, new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed a drop in demand which ‘has helped slow price increases but elevated crude prices continue to put upward market pressure on pump prices.’ AAA expects prices to keep rising as long as oil prices remain above $80 per barrel.

According to Bloomberg, crude oil is at $83.10 per barrel as of Sunday, Oct. 31.