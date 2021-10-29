Not much change seen in WFISD COVID-19 cases

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls ISD is currently reporting 24 active COVID-19 cases among students and eight among staff, bringing the total number of cases to 31 in the district as of Oct. 29.

Last week, the district reported 30 total cases.

The WFISD dashboard is reporting seven cases among staff members between McNiel, Crockett, Scotland, and Farris. One staff member has was listed in the ‘other’ category and may not reflect the overall staff number.

The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:

SCHOOL NAME STUDENT CASES STAFF CASES Hirschi High School 1 0 Rider High School 1 0 Wichita Falls High School 8 0 Barwise Middle School 4 0 Kirby Middle School 0 0 McNiel Middle School 0 3 Booker T. Washington Elementary 2 0 Brook Village Elementary 0 0 Burgess Elementary 1 0 Crockett Elementary 2 2 Cunningham Elementary 1 0 Fain Elementary 1 0 Fowler Elementary 1 0 Franklin Elementary 0 0 Haynes Elementary 0 0 Jefferson Elementary 0 0 Lamar Elementary 0 0 Milam Elementary 0 0 Scotland Park Elementary 0 1 Sheppard Elementary 0 0 Southern Hills Elementary 0 0 West Foundation Elementary 0 0 Zundy Elementary 1 0 Farris Early Childhood 0 1 Northwest Head Start 1 0 Career Education Center N/A 0 Denver N/A 0 Other N/A 1 TOTAL 24 8

WFISD is encouraging the community to “Mask Up” with rising cases numbers in schools.

