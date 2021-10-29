Not much change seen in WFISD COVID-19 cases

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls ISD is currently reporting 24 active COVID-19 cases among students and eight among staff, bringing the total number of cases to 31 in the district as of Oct. 29.

Last week, the district reported 30 total cases.

The WFISD dashboard is reporting seven cases among staff members between McNiel, Crockett, Scotland, and Farris. One staff member has was listed in the ‘other’ category and may not reflect the overall staff number.

The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:

SCHOOL NAMESTUDENT CASESSTAFF CASES
Hirschi High School10
Rider High School10
Wichita Falls High School80
Barwise Middle School40
Kirby Middle School00
McNiel Middle School03
Booker T. Washington Elementary20
Brook Village Elementary00
Burgess Elementary10
Crockett Elementary22
Cunningham Elementary10
Fain Elementary10
Fowler Elementary10
Franklin Elementary00
Haynes Elementary00
Jefferson Elementary00
Lamar Elementary00
Milam Elementary00
Scotland Park Elementary01
Sheppard Elementary00
Southern Hills Elementary00
West Foundation Elementary00
Zundy Elementary10
Farris Early Childhood01
Northwest Head Start10
Career Education CenterN/A0
DenverN/A0
OtherN/A1
TOTAL248

WFISD is encouraging the community to “Mask Up” with rising cases numbers in schools.

Health District to begin administering third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised residents

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist. Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

