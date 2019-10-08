Not-so-scary Halloween party at RBNC

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Riverbend nature center is having its 15th annual not-so-scary Halloween party Friday night, Oct. 11! Get ready to have a spooky good time from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

But the best part of the night is the costume contest that kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

There will also be face painting, music, tasty food, cool games and crafts, a cakewalk, pumpkin decorating and a flashlight fun trail through the united children’s garden.

DJ Marcus “maniac” McGhee will be DJ’ing throughout the night and all activities are free except for the food, pumpkin decorating, and the cakewalks.

Admission into the spooky party is $6 for adults and $3 for children who come dressed in costumes.