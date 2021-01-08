Nothing Bundt Cake prepares for opening day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The owners of Nothing Bundt Cakes are gearing up for the opening of their new bakery in Wichita Falls.

Julie and Steve Doty, along with their son Hunter, are excited about opening their new bakery in Wichita Falls.

As the owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes in Amarillo, Julie said there are many synergies between the two communities and she is thrilled to be able to double the amount of joy they can bring.

“We want to continue making connections and celebrating moments big and small,” said Julie. “To be able to benefit the many vulnerable children served by CASA is frosting on the cake.”

The bakery will celebrate its grand opening at the end of the month with a ribbon-cutting, benefit

day and community giveaway.

The Grand Opening Events will include a Ribbon Cutting with the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, January 28 at 10:00 a.m. and on January 29 a CASA of Red River Benefit Day with 20% of sales being donated to CASA.