‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ coming to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new business will be stirring its way into Wichita Falls soon.

Nothing Bundt Cakes will be opening near Sally Beauty, Olive Garden and Rib Crib on Kemp Blvd.

According to the Nothing Bundt Cakes website, an opening date and hours have not been set.

Nothing Bundt Cakes offers ready-made cakes with real ingredients that include eggs, butter, and cream cheese. The Bundt cakes and Bundtinis® come in a variety of flavors ranging from seasonal selections such as pumpkin to classic vanilla.

Texoma's Homepage has reached out to Nothing Bundt Cakes for more information.