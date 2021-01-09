Nothing Bundt Cakes open for business in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Usually, people in Wichita Falls would have to travel near Fort Worth to get a Nothing Bundt Cake.

But with the Wichita Falls location opening today, people are now lining up to get theirs, locally.

“My family has been talking about it for, I don’t know how long and they just couldn’t wait for it to get here,” Jerri Skelton, Henrietta resident.

The company that was founded by Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz in 1997 has grown nationwide.

Owners of the Wichita Falls location Julie and Steve Doty have another location in Amarillo but they couldn’t wait to get to Wichita Falls.

“We just love the small-town feel. It’s so easy to be able to get involved in the community there,” Julie Doty said. “We thought, ‘Why not Wichita Falls?’ it has that small-town feel. Same thing, bring the joy to Wichita Falls.”

Skelton said she has never been to Nothing Bundt Cakes before, but with this new location, she said she was looking forward to trying it for the very first time.

“I got the white chocolate raspberry because anything with white chocolate raspberry. So I’m sure I’m gonna love this,” Skelton said.

Nonprofits in the area have used Nothing Bundt Cakes for fundraisers in the past and Julie Doty said she looks forward to helping them.

“[We] just [want to] bring as much joy as we can to this community,” Julie Doty said. “That’s really our first and foremost goal is delivering sweets in the safest way possible with COVID. But everybody still has celebrations, everybody still has birthdays so we have to celebrate and make the most of COVID situations.”

Making the most of COVID situations as a new business hopes bundt cakes can bring joy to a turbulent time in history.

There will be a grand opening celebration from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30.

There will be a benefit day that weekend where all proceeds will go to Court Appointed Special Advocates (C.A.S.A.).

Nothing Bundt Cakes is located at 3916 Kemp Blvd Suite F-1.