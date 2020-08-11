Notre Dame Catholic School welcomes students back to the classroom

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As many school districts continue to work out their COVID-19 plans, one Texoma school saw students head back to the classroom Monday.

Notre Dame Catholic School welcomed elementary, middle and high school students back to campus after a long wait.

President Daniel Escobedo said Monday went without a hitch and getting through the first day means they’ve earned another chance to do it all again tomorrow.

“It’s an honor to be able to go through the preparation necessary to get us back on campus today,” Escobedo said.

Screening when arriving, masks required, social distancing enforced, no visitors in the building.

While things may look pretty different, Escobedo is amazed at how everyone came together to make this return to the classroom as safe as possible.

“A true team effort, from the administration, the team, the parents, then the students today to be prepared for not only today but the weeks to come,” Escobedo said.

Brothers Clark and Maverick Ledesma were ready to get back to school, Maverick most excited for playdough, while older brother Clark, a first-grader, was ready to get back to creating art, something he’s been waiting on.

“And get to make pictures,” Clark said. “I was just waiting to get back here to do it.”

After a weird and confusing few months for elementary aged students, returning to school is a step in the right direction.

“It felt more normal,” third grader Preston Case said.

Already used to wearing a mask, Preston thinks everyone will also get used to it over time.

But Escobedo hopes everyone doesn’t have to get too comfortable.

“I hope this is not what school is like in the future, but for now, we’re worrying about today, and what can we do today, what can we do right now to make sure that our students are happy and healthy,” Escobedo said.

But he added that this is the reality right now though, and masks, social distancing, and hand-washing are top priorities.

Putting a lot of time and effort in getting students back on campus, Notre Dame Catholic School is hoping things go as well as day one did.

“Yes it was a lot of work, but work worth doing for sure,” Escobedo said.

After a successful day one, Escobedo is ready to get back the next day when the bell rings at 8 a.m.