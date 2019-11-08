Notre Dame clinches state title in volleyball

Breaking News
(KFDX/KTJL) — Notre Dame Catholic School captured its fifth volleyball state title Friday morning after dominating from start to finish in the TAPPS volleyball 1A State Championship taking place in West, Texas.

Lady Knights faced San Antonio Legacy Christian in the state championship match after beating rival Christ Academy. On Thursday, the Lady Knights beat the Lady Warriors in straight sets, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20, in the TAPPS Class A state semifinals.

In the 1A State Championship match, The Lady Knights won its first two sets 25-15-25-14. They won the final set 25-16

The volleyball state championship comes a day after head coach Lisa Macha celebrated her 55th birthday. While head coach, Notre Dame has won state in 1997, 2008, 2009 and 2013.

However this year, the Lady Knights are lead by her daughter, Reagan Macha, who is a senior. 

