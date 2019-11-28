Anniversary of WFPD officer’s death approaches

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been 61 years since the death of WFPD officer Russell Scott.

Officer Scott was directing traffic after a crash at Hampstead Lane and Milby Avenue on Nov. 27, 1958.

A car entered the intersection at a high rate of speed and hit a truck, which then hit Scott, knocking him back 54- feet. Scott died from his injuries on Nov. 28.

The driver of the car who hit the truck was sentenced to 30-days in jail and was fined $25.

Scott had been with the department for only 11-months.

He was survived by his wife.