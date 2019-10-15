November 16 designated as Texoma Serves Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesday morning city councilors read a proclamation designating Saturday, November 16 as Texoma Serves Day.

Members of the community are planning to combine their expertise, manpower and maybe even a little elbow grease to make a huge difference for area nonprofits.

Sarah Babbel, Texoma Serves committee chair, says, “There’s so many different opportunities to serve, as far as having the city behind us, it’s very very exciting that they see that there’s a need for this and that they’re encouraging our citizens to be involved.”

If you would like to participate in the first Texoma Serves Day, visit the Texoma Serves Facebook event page, the Just Serve Texoma Facebook page, or the Just Serve website.