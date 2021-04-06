Now Hiring: Wichita Falls Area Food Bank on the hunt for temp employees

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita Falls Area Food bank served as a lifeline in the pandemic, but now staff is asking the community to pitch in for some much-needed help.

Food bank officials said they are in desperate need of volunteers and workers, so much that they have been allotted extra funds to hire ten temporary positions lasting up until September 30th.

Each worker will get 40-hours of work per week. Operations Director, Rusty Williams said finding help right now is on the top of their list.

“When we don’t have that it just puts extra strain on the workers that we do have and so, getting this extra help will definitely help with the numbers that we push out the door and feed to the public,” Williams said.

To qualify, you must be 18-years of age or older, with warehouse experience recommended.

If you would like to apply, click here or can come into the food bank’s office (1230 Midwestern Pkwy) and fill out a paper application.