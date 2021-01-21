NTHA holds community meeting to inform public about the dangers of wind farms in Clay County

WICHITA FALLS — Members of the North Texas Heritage Association (NTHA) held a community meeting in Newport on Thursday to educate, inform and rally support for keeping wind farms out of Clay County.

NTHA members said they believe the wind farms would pose a serious threat to the endangered whooping crane bird and is demanding energy companies cancel their plans to build in the area.

Months after sending demand letters to energy companies Apex Energy and EDF, Barton said that the NTHF has made tangible progress.

“They’ve advised us that they have suspended their operation so that’s a great victory for us and we really commend apex for taking the environmental concerns to heart so that was a wonderful development,” said Barton.

After reviewing the NTHA’s studies on wind farm risks to the endangered whooping crane, Apex Energy sent back a letter that said they were canceling their plans to build in the area

But Barton said they have not had as much luck with EDF.

“EDF essentially told us to drop dead. They did not find our position to be valid and that they were forging ahead with their plans,” said Barton.

However, that isn’t stopping the NTHA from forging ahead with their plans either.

By holding community meetings, Barton said that they hope to inform and educate residents of Clay County.

Doing so continue, they feel like they can continue to make a positive impact.