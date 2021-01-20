NTHA to hold public meeting Thursday on dangers of potential Clay, Jack County wind farms

The North Texas Heritage Association is using the argument these wind farms could play a factor in the endangered whooping crane going extinct.

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — For those who live in or around Clay and Jack counties and are concerned about the potential for more wind farms, an information meeting Thursday night might be able to answer your questions.

The North Texas Heritage Association is using the argument these wind farms could play a factor in the endangered whooping crane going extinct.

The meeting is to educate people in the ranching areas near Highway 59 between Bowie and Jacksboro as well as the small town of Newport where the whooping crane flies over.

For those interested in learning more, the NTHA will hold the public meeting Thurs. Jan. 21 at 6 p.m.

It takes place at 219 School House Road in Newport.

Texas House District 68 candidate David Spiller is also expected to be in attendance.