WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The North Texas Area United Way has been the heart and soul of charitable giving in our area for the past century, working hard to meet the needs of those in our community.

“This 100-year celebration that’s just been great, that’s been awesome so it’s been an exciting time,” Executive Director Carol Marlar said.

A celebration that includes an exhibit at the Museum of North Texas History. The exhibit honors United Way’s mission of improving the quality of lives throughout the community through education, financial stability and health.

It’s a mission United Way Executive Director Carol Marlar says they are able to carry out through local nonprofits.

“Over the 100-years, United Way has worked to raise money for different agencies throughout town, especially those agencies who work in the areas of education, income and health, nonprofits arise out of a need in the community and so we fund 15 nonprofits who do good work, really good work and so we touch a lot of people,” Marlar said.

A lot of people like those elderly, disabled and also the youth in our community, those who need a helping hand the most.

“During the pandemic when a lot of places closed or they shut down that’s when the nonprofits really had to step up and say people have more need than ever so how could we help and that’s one of the roles of United Way as well to help in a disaster or emergency,” Marlar said.

Marlar says United Way will continue to be a pillar in this community working to change lives one by one.

“We’re just thrilled to death to have been a part of the community for 100-years. We so appreciate the support that we have from the community and we just look forward to being here another hundred,” Marlar said.

A century of hard work that will impact generations for the next one hundred to come.

United Way has been celebrating the big 100 all month long.

Click here for details on the 100-year gala.