Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montague Co. up to five

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montague County jumped to five Monday, after three new cases were reported.

According to the Bowie News, Montague County Health Officer Dr. Delbert McCaig reported a third positive COVID-19 case in Montague County involving a person in the Sunset area at bout 3 p.m. on Monday, April 13.

McCaig said there also is a positive pending in Cooke County for a person who works in Montague County.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, McCaig reported two more positive cases in the county, both from Nocona.

No further information on the cases is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.