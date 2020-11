WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Wichita Falls nursing homes continues to rise including at one facility that had more than 100 active cases among residents and employees last month.

According to Texas COVID-19 Case Data provided by Texas Health and Human Services, as of October 27, Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Wichita Falls had 101 active cases: 43 employee cases and 58 resident cases. Advanced Rehab has only seen one COVID-19 related death, according to the data.

University Park Nursing & Rehabilitation has the second-highest in the area with 50 total active cases followed by Texhoma Christian Care Center where there are 32 active cases as of October 27.

Evergreen Health Center in Burkburnett has experienced the most COVID-19 related deaths with four total deaths.

Only Iowa Park Healthcare Center and KPC Promise Skilled Nursing Facility of Wichita Falls have had no COVID activity since March.

On September 24, Gov. Greg Abbott began allowing visitors at Texas long-term care facilities — even those with active COVID-19 cases. In March, all visitation was banned.

In August, state guidelines changed allowing visitors only into nursing homes where there were no active cases among residents and no confirmed cases among staff members in the past two weeks.

For more information and COVID-19 case data, click here.

Please find the data for Texoma nursing or assisted living facilities below:

Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Wichita Falls

Employees Active Cases — 43 (Up 18 since October 22)

Employees Total Cases — 52 (Up 22 total since October 22)

Resident Active Cases — 58 (Up 26 since October 22)

Total Residents Recovered — 7 (Up 3 since October 22)

Resident Deaths — 1 (No additional deaths since October 22)

Residents Total Cases — 68 (Up 29 since October 22)

Evergreen Healthcare Center

Employees Active Cases — 11 (Up 2 since October 22)

Employees Total Cases — 17

Resident Active Cases — 17 (Up 4 since October 22)

Total Residents Recovered — 4 (Up 4 since October 22)

Resident Deaths — 4 (Up 1 since October 22)

Residents Total Cases — 26 (Up 9 since October 22)

Midwestern Healthcare Center

Employees Active Cases — 1 (Up 1 since October 22)

Employees Total Cases — 10 (Up 8 since October 22)

Resident Active Cases — 5 (Up 2 since October 22)

Total Residents Recovered — 0

Resident Deaths — 0

Residents Total Cases — 5 (Up 2 since October 22))

Senior Care Health & Rehabilitation Center – Wichita Falls

Employees Active Cases — 8 (Up 5 since October 22)

Employees Total Cases — 13 (Up 5 since October 22)

Resident Active Cases — 0

Total Residents Recovered — 2

Resident Deaths — 0

Residents Total Cases — 6 (Up 1 since October 22)

Sheridan Medical Lodge

Employees Active Cases — 2 (Up 1 since October 22)

Employees Total Cases — 16 (Up 1 since October 22)

Resident Active Cases — 0

Total Residents Recovered — 2

Resident Deaths — 2

Residents Total Cases — 28

Texhoma Christian Care Center Inc

Employees Active Cases — 17 (23)

Employees Total Cases — 26 (34)

Resident Active Cases — 15 (49)

Total Residents Recovered — 10 (12)

Resident Deaths — 2 (3)

Residents Total Cases — 27 (64)

University Park Nursing and Rehabilitation LP