Numerous wrecks throughout Texoma following icy weather

Local News
CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — There have been numerous wrecks across Texoma, but not as many as in some previous winter storms.

On US 287 Wednesday afternoon, a semi-truck near Boddy Road in Clay County slid off the road and jack-knifed.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as well as EMTs. No one was injured in the wreck.

Texomans reminded to take extreme precautions when driving during weather like this and always stay alert.

Texomans are also reminded to avoid rural roads if possible.

Another wreck happened about 4 p.m. that led to a car catching on fire.

It happened on FM 367 at FM 2384 near Highway 25.

Only one car was involved.

Authorities said no one was injured in the wreck.

In another accident on State Highway 258 near Holliday, a white Volkswagen Jetta appeared to have swerved off the road hitting a wood utility pole doing significant damage to it.

State troopers, as well as first responders and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, were also on scene.

About 60 people were without power as a result of this wreck.

