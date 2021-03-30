Nursery industry struggles to keep up with supply and demand after plant sales boom and winter weather

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Have you had trouble finding bushes or other nursey items for your lawn or garden following February’s winter storm? If so, you aren’t alone.

The co-owner of Smith’s Gardentown has noticed many are having a tough time finding scrubs and other plants right now. Katherine Smith believes there are a lot of shortages all over the country because of the 2020 boom in nursery sales during the pandemic when buying plants became the big pandemic trend during COVID-19 lockdowns.

“Because people were at home, they were doing more gardening than they normally would,” Smith said. “A lot of those growers started selling their stocks that they normally would’ve reserved for the next year so there was already going to be a shortage this year.”

Smith said the recent freeze also hit a lot of growers down in South Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana where they don’t normally experience cold weather. Many growers lost their stocks completely.

“I’ve had people calling from the Panhandle, Dallas and all over Texas asking us if we have certain plants, but a lot of them are just now going to be available this year,” Smith said. “If you see it or something similar to what you want, you better get it now because the supply is going to get even harder to find later in the year.” Katherine Smith

Smith said the struggle is also getting plants delivered.

“When people started looking at their yards and seeing that they might need to replace them and then the demand went way up while the supply is going way down, ” Smith said. “Add to that the trucking problem. There is a lot of trouble getting enough trucks to bring plants to stores like ours. So it’s just a huge storm of problems with getting supplies this year.”

Nurseries can provide alternatives to buyers.