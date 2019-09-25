NY Gov. Cuomo, Food Network star Sandra Lee announce split

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Food Network star Sandra Lee have announced their break up after more than a decade together.

Cuomo and Lee said in a statement Wednesday that their lives have gone in different directions but that they remain close friends.

Rumors of a breakup began earlier this year when Lee put the home she shared with Cuomo in the New York City suburbs on the market. Since then, Cuomo has spent much of his time in the governor’s mansion in Albany.

Lee is a TV host and cookbook author famous for her “semi-homemade” approach to cooking. She largely avoided politics, but emerged as a vocal advocate for cancer screenings after her successful treatment for breast cancer in 2015.

