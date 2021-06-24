Oath Keepers Founder makes stop in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As of now, at least four members of the Oath Keepers have been charged in connection to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, but members say that doesn’t represent them as a whole.

Thursday night in Wichita Falls, the founder of the citizens’ armed group Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, spoke at Red River Harley Davidson with a documentary crew there, too.

As Rhodes continues traveling the country speaking out against government restrictions, his message stays the same: for him, this is not a Republican thing, a Democrat thing, Trump thing, or even based on this election.

Rhodes said it’s all about keeping the oath of the American Constitution, even if they have to fight to protect it.

“You can’t focus on a person. You got to focus on the Constitution of the United States. You got to focus on your Republican form of government, and it’s a long-hard fight, and you can’t give up,” Rhodes said.

The Oath Keepers’ goal isn’t to do what took place on January 6th of last year, but rather they see themselves as a force multiplier to aid law enforcement.

So forming a type of neighborhood watch group is key at the local level, or a posse, that would be headed by the Sheriff, ideally in Rhodes’ eyes.

No word on when that documentary on Rhodes is set to air.