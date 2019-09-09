Obituary for Josh Noggle

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Josh Noggle, age 33, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 10th at Morehart Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Tom Moore officiating.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday, September 9th at Morehart Mortuary. Services have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary.

Joshua Dale Noggle was born on June 6, 1986, to Otho Dale Noggle, Sr. and Jenyl Darlyn Brown in Abilene. He was self-employed in lawn care and construction.

On March 29, 2017, Josh married Stephanie Arellano. He enjoyed doing anything outdoors, whether it be hunting, fishing or camping. Most of all he loved spending time with his kids. He was preceded in death by his father, Otho Dale Noggle, Sr.; and his grandfather, Marvin Brown.

Josh is survived by his wife, Stephanie Arellano of Graham; four children, Hannah Rose Noggle, Allysa Jane Noggle, Joshua Kole Noggle, Jaxson Dale Noggle; his mother, Jenyl Herron and husband Bobby of Kemp; one brother, Chris Noggle of Tool; and two half-brothers, Otho Noggle, Jr. of Snyder, Jake Noggle of Breckenridge; grandparents, Otho and Annie Mae Noggle of Breckenridge, Patricia Brown of Kemp.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice and may be left at Morehart Mortuary. Condolences may be made online at www.morehartmortuary.net.