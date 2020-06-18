O’Brien approved for parole less than two years after jailed for murder of Domanic Thrasher

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One of the three people convicted in the drug-deal-gone-wrong murder of Domanic Thrasher has been approved for parole a year and four months after going to prison.

Whitney O’Brien was approved for parole on March 5 and will be released prior to completion of the in-prison life skills program. She and the other two defendants had been charged with the 2015 murder, but she never went to trial.

Instead, she was offered a plea bargain of 15 years for the lesser charge of manslaughter after testifying against the codefendants.

Blayne Brooks, who prosecutors say pulled the trigger, went to trial first and got 60 years in prison. Justin Love was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

The district attorney said O’Brien began cooperating with authorities within 30 days of Thrasher’s death.

Brooks is not eligible for parole review until 2045 and Love in 2040.