O’Brien’s murder defendant gets $1 million bond lowered

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of three defendants charged with a murder at a sports bar in December is granted a lower bond.

Jorge Soto, 38, and his attorney made their arguments at a remote video hearing Thursday morning. The judge lowered his $1 million bond to $300,000 and at the last check, Soto remains jailed.

Soto is the second suspect charged for the Dec. 28 stabbing of Evan Aleman, 39, at O’Brien’s Sports Pub.

Two other suspects remain jailed on their $1 million bonds.

Soto’s attorney requested the bond be lowered to $50,000 which he said Soto and his family would be able to pay.

His attorney Greg Merkle said Soto needs to be out so he can help support his 8-month old baby and continue to work at his brother’s concrete company.

He said a $1 million dollar bond is oppressive and excessive, especially when the arrest affidavit states the third suspect arrested, James Henderson, admitted pulling a knife during

The fight in the parking lot, but doesn’t remember stabbing anyone because he was intoxicated.

In his statement to police, Soto said he was knocked down in the brawl and never assaulted anyone.

The prosecutor said affidavits show Soto fled the scene after the stabbing and blood was found on his clothes which he took off at his home. She asked if the bond was lowered, it is no lower than $300,000.

89th District Judge Charles Barnard agreed to lower Soto’s bond to $300,000 with conditions if released, he must wear an ankle monitor and remain living with his parents as he has for 15 years, and be on curfew 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.