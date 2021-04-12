O’Brien’s murder investigation leads to charges for servers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two employees of O’Brien’s Sports Bar on North Scott are charged with selling alcohol to several minors after a state agent viewed surveillance video police obtained in a murder investigation in December.

Meghan Tenbrick and Brittany Apala are charged with sale of alcoholic beverages to minors.

An agent with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says he was contacted by police during their investigation into a stabbing death and an assault on December 28.

He said he compared credit card receipts with the police witness list, and found customers who were minors.

He said video showed four minors being served by Tenbrick and two being served by Apala.

He said the minors made multiple purchases during the night and at no time does the video show either employee asking the minors for ID.

He also said in interviews, the minors said they were never asked to show ID or asked their ages.

They also said they had been in the bar in the past and been served alcohol with no questions.