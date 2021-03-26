O’Brien’s murder suspect released on lower bond

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A defendant in the murder case involving the stabbing death of Evan Aleman at O’Brien’s Sports Pub in December has been released from jail after his original $1 million bond was reduced to $250,000.

James “Hollywood” Henderson is one of three suspects in the murder during a parking lot brawl.

Police officers said he admitted pulling a knife and then handing it off to another person after Aleman was stabbed.

But Henderson said he was drunk and doesn’t remember stabbing anyone.

During his bond reduction hearing, Wichita Falls Attorney David Nix and his brother Burkburnett ISD Athletic Director Danny Nix testified on Henderson’s behalf, saying they regard him as a member of the family and don’t believe he had it in him to kill anyone.

As a condition of his bond, Henderson must wear an ankle monitor, can consume no alcohol and must be on curfew from 5 p.m. to noon.