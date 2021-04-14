O’Brien’s murder suspect seeking lower bond

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The first of three suspects to be arrested in Wichita Falls murder in a bar brawl is seeking to get his $1 million lowered like the other two defendants.

Rosendo Espino still has his original $1 million bond for murder.

All three suspects also have $250,000 bonds for aggravated assault.

39-year-old Evan Aleman died from stab wounds and another man was also wounded.

James “Hollywood” Henderson and Jorge Soto posted their murder bonds after they were lowered but then got rearrested when prosecutors filed new assault charges.

Espino’s attorney filed the motion claiming the bond is too high and requested it be lowered to $20,000.

Espino was the first of the three arrested on December 28.