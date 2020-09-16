O’Brien’s Sports Pub reopens as restaurant amid bar shutdown

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As bar owners continue to wait for Gov. Greg Abbott to lift his shutdown, some local bars are reclassifying themselves as restaurants.

O’Brien’s Sports Pub on North Scott Avenue has been open for a week after their reclassification. Along with offering alcohol and pool, they are serving food like mozzarella sticks, chicken strips and steak fingers. O’Brien’s management said their customers are glad that they are back open and that they are happy to be able to pay their workers again.

“It’s been going really good,” O’Brien’s manager Meghan Tenbrink said. “Everybody is so glad that we’re back. Everybody is following all the guidelines and everything that we’ve had to enforce. But it’s been so good and it feels so good to be back at work.”

Management also said the shutdown was especially hard for employees with children. They are hoping that with this reclassification they won’t have to worry about being shut down again as a bar.