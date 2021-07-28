OBSI investing officer-involved shooting in Stephens County

STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OBSI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in Stephens County.

OBSI’s investigation reveals the Chickasha Nation Lighthorse Police tried to make a traffic stop east of Marlow about a suspected stolen vehicle. The driver of the vehicle took off leading police on a chase that ended at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 7 in the parking lot of a business.

Three people in the vehicle got out and got into a shootout with police. Stephens County Deputies arrested two people and are searching for the third person.

No injures were reported in the shootout. The investigation is still ongoing.