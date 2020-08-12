Occupational therapist urges parents to pay attention to kids’ social, behavioral changes

For children returning to in-person instruction, parents may be interested in this.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For children returning to in-person instruction, parents may be interested in this.

C.A.M.P Therapy Center provides pediatric occupational therapy services to all who need them.

Owner Vanessa Halter said since children’s routines have been disrupted the past couple of months, parents ought to be paying attention to some possible behavioral changes from a social or emotional stand-point.

“Children may have experienced a regression of skills and maybe even a complete loss of skills through this disruption of their educational process and that’s something that OT will be able to help with,” Halter said

Halter wants to remind everyone that children are their own person, having their own emotions and feelings, they just can’t always verbalize that and that is why now more than ever parents are urged to be mindful of their children as they re-enter the classroom.

