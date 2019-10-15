October 15 officially “Arthur Bea Day”

Breaking News
The Museum of North Texas History will be naming Arthur Bea Williams a Legend of North Texas.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— There’s some exciting news for a very special woman in the community.

October 15 is officially Arthur Bea Williams Day!

The city presented her daughter with a proclamation at today’s city council meeting.

bea will be honored later this evening with the Museum of North Texas’ Legend of North Texas Award, and she is a woman of many firsts in Wichita Falls.

Bea is the first female African-American city councilor, the first African American Justice of the Peace, and the first African American female mayor of Wichita Falls.

Tonight our crew will be there when she becomes the first female and the first African American legend of North Texas!

