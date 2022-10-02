WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — October is here and French Country Farm falls days are back with fun for the whole family.

“The hayride, the jump pad, even the corn box but we have several activities for the whole family to do today,” Darrin French said.

The kiddos looked like they were having so much fun, so I had to join them! Darrin French also asked me to take a ride on the zipline, and I took his offer.

Kim French said families returning from last year brought a smile to their faces.

“For the whole family to come out, and like Darrin said, come out and just have fun, get dirty, and make memories every year it’s great. And we get to be a part of that,” Kim French said.

Though fall days just started, Kim and Darrin are already planning for next year.

“Yeah, it’s all year long,” they said. “Even though we’re just now going into this year, we’re already planning for next year.”

The French country farm is open all October on the weekends. Hours are at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.