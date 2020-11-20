October unemployment decreases around Texoma

The Texas Workforce Commission’s headquarters building was closed on April 2, 2020 as tens of thousands of Texans were trying to get through online and on the phone to file unemployment applications. (KXAN Photo/Jody Barr)

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Employment numbers around Texoma show improvement in October from previous months and have fallen from highs above 10 percent a few months ago.

The unemployment rate in Wichita Falls improved about a percentage point, to 6.4%.

This compares to 7.5% in September and 3.1% in 2019







The three-county Wichita Falls metro area rate improved to 6% in October.

Around the area, unemployment range from a low of 3.4% in Baylor County to 6.2% in Wichita County, and 6% in Montague County.

These numbers are also lower than September which saw a high of 7.3% in Montague County.

The Texas unemployment overall is now higher than the national average at

6.7%.

The Texas Workforce Commission said though the economy has suffered during the pandemic, skilled workers remain in demand in many areas, and more than 136,000 people were hired in October, including the largest monthly increase in professional and business services ever recorded.

Amarillo again has the lowest jobless rate at 4.4%.